Seven bigwigs Backing William Ruto’s Presidency

Deputy President William Ruto has waged a vigorous campaign in his bid to become Kenya’s fifth president. His campaign efforts have gained him the endorsement of a number of prominent leaders.

Below are 7 top politicians who are supporting the self-proclaimed hustler’s clerk.

Musalia Mudavadi

The Amani National Congress party leader joined the Ruto camp early this year dumping the One Kenya Alliance which was gravitating towards ODM leader Raila Amolo’s Azimio la Umoja movement. Musalia is among the possible William Ruto running mates ahead of the August 9 general elections.



Moses Wetangula

The Ford Kenya party leader also joined the Ruto camp early this year with Musalia Mudavadi. He claimed that his former ally Raila Odinga was cunning and couldn’t be trusted anymore. The two fell out after the 2017 general elections over the NASA coalition funds

William Kabogo

The former Kiambu governor is among the principals of the Kenya Kwanza coalition through his Tujibebe party.

Ann Waiguru

The Kirinyaga Governor made a shock move early this year after she dumped Jubilee for UDA. Her move resulted in Ngirici decamping from UDA. Waiguru is also a possible Ruto running mate in the August 9 General elections.



Miguna Miguna

The exiled Kenyan lawyer is a big crictic of ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta. He recently came out to endorse William Ruto for presidency in an exclusive interview with KDRTV.

Moses Kuria

The Vocal Gatundu South MP is one of DP Ruto’s close allies. He has been championing for Ruto presidency and has held uncountable rallies in his backyard. He is also a principal of Kenya Kwanza through his Chama Cha Kazi party.

Rigathi Gachagua

The Mathira MP is arguably DP Ruto’s close aide. The former Uhuru personal assistant might be Ruto’s running mate in August.