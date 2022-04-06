Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Shock as Mombasa UDA Aspirant is Sprayed With 22 Bullets

By

Published

ali mwatsau 2

Mombasa based politician Ali Mwatsau has escaped death by a whisker after his car was sprayed 22 bullets by unknown gunmen.

Mwatsau was returning home following a prayer session when he was approached by gunmen in Tudor’s informal settlements, according to a police investigation.

Additionally, reports indicate that the gunman fled the scene in two vehicles soon following the attack. The incident happened at around 10pm near JCC Buxton.

new content item

The aspirant however suffered major arm and leg injuries. He was rushed to the Mombasa Referral hospital for treatment.

Mwatsau is amining to replace Abdulswamad Nassir as the next Mvita MP in the August elections.

More to follow..

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020