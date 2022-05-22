Shock As Moses Kuria Reveals Hidden Plan by Mt Kenya Leaders Supporting Raila

Moses Kuria, Member of Parliament for Gatundu South, now claims that a group of Mount Kenya elders who support Raila Odinga and the Azimio party have a hidden plan.

Speaking at the Murang’a Economic Forum on Saturday, May 21, the Chama Cha Kazi party leader cautioned that the leaders who seem to be campaigning for the former prime minister are actually supporting his running mate, Martha Karua, who they hope would succeed him in the future.

The outspoken MP went on to claim that the politicians are working against Raila Odinga’s back on the ground and might eventually push him out.

“There is a leader from where I come from, who I will not mention by name, who has gone around telling the people to look for someone else. What kind of a relationship is that? Isn’t that deceit?” Kuria questioned.

The Chama Cha Kazi leader asserted that Central Kenyans have never voted for Odinga since 1997, and Martha Karua would not alter his political prospects. He continued by stating that even the influence of President Uhuru Kenyatta would not help him.

“That is why I keep telling my sister Martha, who I am very close to, that even if she is posed to be the most expensive perfume if sprayed on a toilet, it will still stink.

“The toilet called Kuzimia began stinking a long time ago. It is not by accident that we did not vote for him in 1997, 2007, 2013, and 2017 we did not vote for him. We did not reject him because of Uhuru and we will not accept him because of that,” Kuria added.

Moses Kuria urged the region to support Deputy President William Ruto and his hustler movement while rejecting Azimio.

Also Read: Martha Karua Will Have No Say in Azimio- Moses Kuria