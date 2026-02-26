Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Siaya County Official Suspended Over “Defamatory” Remarks Against Governor Orengo

Vincent Olando

Published

A senior officer in the Siaya County Government has been suspended following alleged defamatory remarks against Governor James Orengo during a recent political rally in Kisumu County.

Richard Omondi Odhiambo, popularly known as Makamu Wa Makamu and serving as the County Information Management Officer, was suspended with immediate effect in a letter dated February 25, 2026.

According to the suspension notice, Odhiambo made what the county termed “unsavoury, derogatory, insulting and disrespectful remarks” directed at the governor during a public political event associated with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party’s Linda Mwananchi rally.

“This office is notified of an incident during a public political activity within Kisumu County on the 25th day of February 2026 at which you uttered unsavoury, derogatory, insulting and disrespectful remarks in reference to the person of H.E. James Orengo, the Governor of Siaya County,” read part of the letter.

During the rally, Odhiambo reportedly criticised Governor Orengo’s leadership style and accused him of undermining ODM’s political strength in Ugenya. Addressing the crowd, he claimed the governor had ignored repeated warnings about actions that were allegedly hurting the party’s support base.

“I have told him time and again that he is destroying our votes in Ugenya, yet he does not listen,” Makamu said. He further questioned the governor’s loyalty to the party, adding, “He lied to us that he loved Raila, yet he is a traitor. Let us be realistic and tell the truth.”

The remarks, widely circulated on social media, sparked mixed reactions, with some defending his right to political expression while others condemned the language used against the county boss.

In its response, the county government termed his conduct gross misconduct and insubordination, citing violations of Section 16 of the Public Officer Ethics Act, relevant provisions of the Public Service Disciplinary Manual (2022), and the Public Service Human Resource Policies and Procedures Manual (2016). The suspension was also anchored on Section 44 (4) (d) of the Employment Act.

“Consequently, you are hereby suspended from duty with immediate effect, pending further processing and determination of your matter,” the letter stated.

Odhiambo has been directed to immediately hand over all county government property in his possession and to submit a written explanation within seven days showing cause why further disciplinary action, including possible dismissal, should not be taken against him. Failure to respond within the stipulated timeline, the letter warns, will result in the matter being finalised without further reference to him.

The development underscores rising political tensions within ODM ranks in Siaya as internal divisions continue to surface in public forums.

In this article:, , , ,

You May Also Like

Politics

Internal Strife Threatens ODM’s Pre-Election Bargaining Power, Warns Otiende Amollo

In a stinging assessment of the current state of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo has warned that escalating...

February 16, 2026

Politics

ODM Signals Exit from Azimio as Oburu Declares Coalition ‘Defunct’

Kenya’s opposition politics has entered a new phase after Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party leader Dr. Oburu Oginga declared the Azimio la Umoja One...

February 11, 2026

Politics

Sifuna Skips Crucial ODM NEC Meeting Amid Leadership Tensions

Nairobi Senator and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna on Wednesday, February 11, skipped a high-stakes National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, further intensifying...

February 11, 2026

Politics

“That Will Never Happen”: Orengo Rules Out Any Chance of ODM Joining UDA

Siaya Governor and senior Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader James Orengo has categorically dismissed any possibility of his party joining President William Ruto’s United...

February 8, 2026