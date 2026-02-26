Siaya County Official Suspended Over “Defamatory” Remarks Against Governor Orengo

A senior officer in the Siaya County Government has been suspended following alleged defamatory remarks against Governor James Orengo during a recent political rally in Kisumu County.

Richard Omondi Odhiambo, popularly known as Makamu Wa Makamu and serving as the County Information Management Officer, was suspended with immediate effect in a letter dated February 25, 2026.

According to the suspension notice, Odhiambo made what the county termed “unsavoury, derogatory, insulting and disrespectful remarks” directed at the governor during a public political event associated with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party’s Linda Mwananchi rally.

“This office is notified of an incident during a public political activity within Kisumu County on the 25th day of February 2026 at which you uttered unsavoury, derogatory, insulting and disrespectful remarks in reference to the person of H.E. James Orengo, the Governor of Siaya County,” read part of the letter.

During the rally, Odhiambo reportedly criticised Governor Orengo’s leadership style and accused him of undermining ODM’s political strength in Ugenya. Addressing the crowd, he claimed the governor had ignored repeated warnings about actions that were allegedly hurting the party’s support base.

“I have told him time and again that he is destroying our votes in Ugenya, yet he does not listen,” Makamu said. He further questioned the governor’s loyalty to the party, adding, “He lied to us that he loved Raila, yet he is a traitor. Let us be realistic and tell the truth.”

The remarks, widely circulated on social media, sparked mixed reactions, with some defending his right to political expression while others condemned the language used against the county boss.

In its response, the county government termed his conduct gross misconduct and insubordination, citing violations of Section 16 of the Public Officer Ethics Act, relevant provisions of the Public Service Disciplinary Manual (2022), and the Public Service Human Resource Policies and Procedures Manual (2016). The suspension was also anchored on Section 44 (4) (d) of the Employment Act.

“Consequently, you are hereby suspended from duty with immediate effect, pending further processing and determination of your matter,” the letter stated.

Odhiambo has been directed to immediately hand over all county government property in his possession and to submit a written explanation within seven days showing cause why further disciplinary action, including possible dismissal, should not be taken against him. Failure to respond within the stipulated timeline, the letter warns, will result in the matter being finalised without further reference to him.

The development underscores rising political tensions within ODM ranks in Siaya as internal divisions continue to surface in public forums.