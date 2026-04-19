Siaya Governor James Orengo Declares Himself Acting ODM Party Leader

Siaya Governor James Orengo has declared himself the acting party leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), intensifying internal wrangles within one of Kenya’s major political outfits ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking during a charged Linda Mwananchi mega rally in Nakuru on Sunday, Orengo said the party urgently needs renewed direction and firm leadership to remain politically competitive.

“We know the Secretary General of ODM is Edwin Sifuna; and because Oburu is unable, now Orengo is the acting party leader of ODM,” he told supporters.

Orengo’s declaration directly challenges the recent endorsement of Siaya Senator Dr Oburu Oginga as ODM party leader.

In March, the ODM Parliamentary Group backed Oburu’s installation following resolutions from an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. The endorsement also signaled shifting power dynamics within the party traditionally led by Raila Odinga.

The governor accused sections of the party leadership of failing to effectively prepare ODM for the next electoral cycle, warning against political complacency. He further criticized attempts to align the party with the government, describing such moves as a betrayal of ODM’s founding principles.

The Linda Mwananchi faction, which Orengo is associated with, has openly opposed efforts by some ODM leaders to support President William Ruto’s potential re-election bid in 2027. The group has been actively mobilizing support through rallies held in Busia, Kitengela, Kakamega, Narok, Mombasa, and now Nakuru.

Meanwhile, the ODM Parliamentary Group has endorsed a structured engagement framework with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), including plans for coalition talks ahead of the 2027 elections. Lawmakers also supported a decision to withdraw from the Azimio coalition and mandated party leadership to initiate internal preparations for negotiations with UDA.

Additionally, the party resolved to pursue compensation for victims of past election-related human rights abuses and to convene a special National Delegates Convention in March 2027.

As divisions widen, ODM now faces a critical test of unity and leadership clarity. With competing claims and divergent political strategies emerging, the party’s ability to reorganize and present a cohesive front could significantly shape its prospects in the next general election.