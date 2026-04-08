Sifuna Files Fresh Petition in PPDT to Stop Removal as ODM SG

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has filed a fresh petition in the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) seeking orders to stop his removal as the ODM party Secretary General.

In the new petition filed on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, Sifuna, through his lawyer, sought orders staying the ODM National Executive Committee (NEC) resolution on his removal as the SG on February 11, 2026.

“That pending the hearing and determination of this application, implementation of the resolution made by the National Executive Committee of the Orange Democratic Movement Party on February 11, 2026, to remove Edwin Sifuna as the secretary general of the party be stayed,” read the application in part.

Sifuna is also seeking orders to suspend any action arising from a Notice to Show Cause issued by ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga on April 2, 2026.

Further, Sifuna wants the tribunal to bar both the ODM party and the Registrar of Political Parties from effecting or publishing any decision removing him in the Kenya Gazette.

The Nairobi Senator argues that the decision to remove him was made unlawfully, without prior notice or an opportunity to be heard, in violation of constitutional provisions on fair administrative action and political rights.

This comes days after PPDT dismissed Sifuna’s petition and directed that it be resolved by ODM’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms (IDRM).

The tribunal also directed that the removal of Sifuna as ODM SG should not be filed with the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties pending the hearing and determination of the dispute through the IDRM.

“The complainant and the first respondent shall attempt to resolve the dispute through the first respondent’s IDRM mechanisms. Parties are encouraged to submit to IDRM in good faith,” the ruling read.

Following the directive, Wanga issued a show-cause letter to Sifuna to explain why he has not been towing the party line.

The Nairobi Senator was given until April 8, 2026, to respond in writing, as disciplinary measures against him gather momentum.