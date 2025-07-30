Sifuna is Being Groomed For a Higher Role in 2027 Elections – Peter Salasya

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya has alleged that ODM secretary general and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna is being prepared for a higher political position ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Salasya in a statement on Wednesday claimed that Sifuna is part of a well-calculated plan by President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga to infiltrate the Gen Zs ahead of 2027 polls.

“Edwin Sifuna’s double-speak is not by accident; it’s by design. He is a political decoy, strategically positioned by both Raila and Ruto to infiltrate and confuse the Gen Z electorate. Why? Because they know we have rejected their outdated politics,” the lawmaker claimed.

Salasya also opined that the Nairobi Senator might be President Ruto’s running mate in the 2027 general election.

” Make no mistake, he is being groomed for a higher role in 2027, possibly as Ruto’s DP. It’s a high-level con. Don’t buy their narrative. Stay alert. These are seasoned political manipulators trying to sell you recycled power in a new wrapper,” Salasya added.

Salasya’s remarks come in response to recent comments by Sifuna, who vowed to resign from his party position if ODM decides to support Ruto in the 2027 elections.

The ODM Secretary General has been a vocal critic of the broad-based government and the MoU between ODM and the ruling UDA party.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 22, Sifuna declared that the ODM–UDA pact was “dead,” citing ongoing police brutality in the country.

“If the party decides to go ahead with the merger in 2027, then I will have no option but to resign as the SG,” the Nairobi Senator stated.

