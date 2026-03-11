Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Politics

Sifuna Rejects Calls to Quit ODM Party

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has turned down calls to quit the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Speaking on Wednesday, March 11, Sifuna said he has been receiving requests from a section of Kenyans urging him to leave the ODM party and form his own political outfit.

He argued that the late Raila Odinga did not raise cowards, noting that he encouraged members to remain steadfast even during political challenges.

“Some of you have been telling me, Sifuna, leave ODM and go form another party. But we are not leaving ODM. This party belongs to all of us. We must stand and fight for it. Let them do whatever they want to us, even kill us, but we will remain in the party.

“Raila Odinga did not raise cowards. All of us have contributed to building this party. Orange Democratic Movement is a taxpayer-funded institution, and everyone has a stake in it, even those who are not members,” said Sifuna.

His remarks come after they formed a faction of young ODM members who duped Linda Mwanachi, who is against the re-election of President William Ruto.

The faction comprises Sifuna, James Orengo, Babu Owino, Richard Onyonka, Godfrey Osotsi, Anthony Kibagendi, Pauline Njoroge, Brian Weke, and Caleb Amisi.

Other members are Caroli Omondi, Wanami Wamboka, Patrick Makau, Joshua Kimilu, Majimbo Kalasinga, Wilberforce Oundo, Raphael Wanjala, and Obadiah Barongo.

The Linda Mwanachi faction is also against the leadership of Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga, who is the current ODM Party leader.

The team has held massive rallies in Busia, Kitengela, Makueni, and Kakamega to popularize their agenda ahead of the 2027 general election.

