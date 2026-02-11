Sifuna Skips Crucial ODM NEC Meeting Amid Leadership Tensions

Nairobi Senator and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna on Wednesday, February 11, skipped a high-stakes National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, further intensifying speculation of a growing power struggle within the party.

The meeting, convened on February 11 and chaired by party leader Oburu Oginga, was expected to address key leadership changes, including discussions surrounding Sifuna’s future as Secretary-General. His absence, alongside that of Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi, quickly became the focal point of the session.

According to party insiders, Sifuna sent his apologies but did not provide further explanation. At the time of the meeting, he was attending and livestreaming the Senate Energy Committee Stakeholders Forum in Nairobi. Osotsi, the Vihiga Senator, also confirmed he did not travel to Mombasa, citing parliamentary duties.

“I did not travel to Mombasa as I am currently in Nairobi attending to my Senate responsibilities,” Osotsi stated.

Sources within ODM indicate that Sifuna’s absence may not have been coincidental. The NEC meeting came amid reports of internal divisions over potential ODM-UDA pre-election coalition talks – an idea Sifuna has previously approached with caution. One senior party member, speaking on condition of anonymity, suggested the tension is visible. “The Secretary-General has been firm on maintaining the party’s independence. His absence sends a strong signal,” the source said.

The party has recently experienced significant internal realignments following Raila Odinga’s passing, with some top figures entering the broad-based government. Tuesday’s NEC session reportedly also resolved to remove Saboti MP Caleb Amisi from a party position as part of wider structural adjustments.

Further fueling speculation are reports of discussions within ODM about a possible leadership reshuffle, including the potential appointment of Busia Governor Paul Otuoma to a senior party role. However, insiders admit the party remains divided on the way forward.

Political analysts argue that the unfolding developments point to an identity crisis within ODM as it navigates its future strategy. The absence of key officials from a meeting designed to consolidate leadership unity underscores the fragility of cohesion at the top.

As ODM attempts to recalibrate its internal structure, the emerging leadership contest could significantly shape its direction ahead of the next election cycle.