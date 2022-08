South Mugirango Member of Parliament Silvanus Osoro has been reelected after he garnered 25,152 votes.

The Ruto ally was closely followed Denis Makori aka Sonko (ODM) came second with 21,710 votes.

“I thank God and the people of South Mugirango who put their total trust in me this second time,” Osoro said after retaining his seat.

However, the announcement of the results was delayed when Osoro demanded a recount of four ballot boxes.

More to follow……