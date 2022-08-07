Simba Arati Speaks On His Vehicle Being Burnt in Kisii

Kisii County Gubernatorial aspirant Simba Arati has broken silence after allegations arose that one of his cars was torched in Bobasi, on Saturday August 6 night.

In a message on his official Facebook page, the legislator distanced himself from the ownership of the car.

The ODM gubernatorial candidate for Kisii provided the ownership records of the vehicle which proved that it belongs to Dorcas Chelangat Mabera.

“My attention has been drawn to images doing rounds on social media purporting that my supporters attacked occupants of a motor vehicle in Bobasi.

“I wish to categorically state that the allegations are not only baseless but cheap propaganda by our detractors who have sensed defeat at the ballot. We dismiss the allegations with the contempt they deserve and urge our supporters to continue fostering peace,” he stated.

The KBX 519P-registered vehicle was claimed to have injured people on the road, leading to an altercation before an irate mob set it ablaze.

According to reports, one individual was killed in the incident while 7 others were injured.

Initially, media reports said that the vehicle had hit supporters of former Transport Chief Administrative Secretary Chris Obure.

Obure is contesting for the same seat on a Jubilee party ticket in what is perceived as a sibling rivalry among Azimio la Umoja party affiliates.

Photos circulating on social media depicted enraged supporters torching the vehicle on the site.

Accidents involving campaign vehicles have claimed the lives of a number of Kenyans throughout the election season.

