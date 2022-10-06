Sirisia MP John Waluke in Trouble After Being Fined Ksh 1 Billion

Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke’s political career could come to an end after the court dismissed his appeal saying he was properly convicted.

High Court Judge Justice Esther Maina on Thursday October 6th upheld Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Juma’s verdict, stating that the prosecution had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Waluke was involved in the NCPB scam.

“After carefully considering evidence, this court came to the conclusion that the appeals have no merit. The criminal charges were proved beyond reasonable doubt,” said the judge.

The judge also directed Waluke and his business partner to pay their fines: Sh727 million for Mr Waluke and Sh707 million for Ms Wakhungu, or serve jail sentences.

Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Juma had on June 20 sentenced Waluke to 67 years in prison and his co-accused Grace Wakhungu to 69 years in prison for fraud.

The two were charged with five counts of forging fake invoices, perjury (knowingly submitting false evidence in an arbitration dispute between Erad and the National Cereal and Produce Board), and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

The prosecution called 27 witnesses to testify at trial in the corruption case initiated by the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly.

The court determined that the bribery offenses were significant, citing evidence presented by the prosecution that the invoice used to claim the payments was a forgery, therefore constituting fraud.

The Chief Magistrate also ordered Waluke to pay a Ksh 726 million fine and half of his company’s Ksh 616 million fine.

She added that the fines were intended to serve as a deterrent for those who would rather endanger the lives of Kenyans for personal gain.

Waluke who was re-elected in the August 9 General elections after getting 16,461 votes against Ford-Kenya candidate Nasiuma Wafula’s 8,811 votes has 14 days to challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal or loose his seat.

