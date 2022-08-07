Connect with us

Six Legacy Projects President Uhuru Will Be Remembered For

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term is set to come to an end after a 10 year tenure at the house on the hill. In this article KDRTV looks at 6 multi billion projects Uhuru will be remembered for. 

Nairobi Expressway

The Nairobi Expressway will be one of President Uhuru’s renowned projects. The 27-kilometer elevated motorway has practically altered the appearance of the city of Nairobi. The roadway, constructed at a cost of Ksh 88 billion, begins in Westlands, connects Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), and extends to Mlolongo. Since its opening in May 2022, the road has significantly reduced traffic along the heavily traveled Mombasa road.

SGR

The Standard Gauge Railway, popularly known as the SGR, is another notable project done by the administration of President Uhuru. The 578.8-kilometer-long, 320 billion Kenyan shilling (Ksh) contemporary rail system inaugurated in 2017 was constructed at a cost of Ksh 320 billion. It has played a significant part in connecting the port of Mombasa to Nairobi, with an extension to Suswa in the county of Kisumu. The SGR has halved the time it takes Kenyans to travel between two major cities and decreased the trip duration to five hours.

Lamu Port

The Uhuru government built the Ksh 310 billion Lamu Port, which was inaugurated on May 20, 2020. The port is vital to the success of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport Corridor Project (LAPSSET). The port connects landlocked East African nations to global economic channels by providing access to them. With a depth of 18 meters, compared to 12.5 meters at the port of Mombasa, the port of Lamu draws larger ships, hence enhancing the coastal region’s economy.

The Kipevu Oil Terminal

The Kipevu Oil Terminal was first built fifty years ago. The Jubilee administration built a 40 billion Kenyan shillings (Ksh) new terminal adjacent to the existing one. The project is being managed by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) and consists of a 770-meter-long offshore island terminal with four jetties. The project is presently 96 percent finished and is anticipated to be operational by the end of 2022.

Likoni Floating Bridge

In 2020, Uhuru’s goverment set up the Likoni Floating Bridge, which effectively became the first floating bridge in East Africa. The 1,200-meter bridge serves as an entrance to the port of Mombasa, which is anticipated to be utilized daily by 300,000 pedestrians and 6,000 cars. China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) constructed the bridge at a total cost of KS 1.7 billion. The bridge has played a crucial role in decongesting the ferries and decreasing the frequency of accidents that had occurred at the channel.

