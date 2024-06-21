Some Mt leaders Are Being Threatened For Associating With Me And Suppoting Unity- DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Friday, June 21 claimed that some leaders from the Mt Kenya region are being threatened for associating with him.

Speaking in Ruiru, Kiambu County, the DP said the leaders are being threatened that they won’t get projects if they support Mt Kenya unity.

“Some are being intimidated, they are being coerced and threatened that if you call for unity you shall not have projects and that if you are seen with the Deputy President things can be very bad,” Gachagua claimed.

the DP urged President William Ruto, Raila Odinga, and other leaders across the country to unite their communities saying national unity starts at the regional level.

Gachagua said his mission of uniting the Mt Kenya region was to ensure that the region is respected in the Kenya Kwanza government and will be part of future governments.

“The fact that we are calling for unity is to make sure that this region is respected within this government and it will be part and parcel of many other governments to come,” he stated.

Gachagua further extended an olive branch to former vice President Kalonzo Musyoka saying he is open to making friends from other regions across the country.

“Former vice president we are your friends. I have been sat down by the elders and you have seen my politics for the last year has changed. I don’t attack anybody. The elders have told me to look for friends countrywide, you are our cousins. The Kamba and Kikuyu are the same,” Gachagua stated.

Additionally, the DP said that he even campaigned for Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s AUC bid during his recent visit to South Africa.

