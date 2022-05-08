Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Sonko Accused of Mourning in the Wrong Grave

By

Published

db2e7e1b9c6041e5992fb09442b71b9e

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko is embroiled in controversy after a Mombasa family accused him of using the grave of their deceased mother in Kikowani cemetery for political gain.

In a video footage shared on social media, a member of the offended family can be heard advising Sonko to search elsewhere for his mother’s grave.

The man identified as Abubakar Aboud stated that the grave Sonko claimed belonged to his mother was in fact that of their mother, who passed away seven years ago.

“Hii ni kaburi ya mamangu, Mariam Ali, miaka saba iliyopita. Msitafute kura kupitia makaburi, ni mambo ya kusikitika sana. Yametuuma sana Sonko kuja kusema ati hili kaburi ni la mamake. Sonko atafute kaburi la mamake, sio hili,” the man said while in sobs.

“Skiza Sonko: Danganya watu Nairobi, danganya watu Mombasa, lakini sio hapa. Usidanganye watu kwenye makaburi., hawa watu wametulia wamelala hapo chini, unawasumbua.” 

The man also asked Sonko to apologize to the family.

 “Na Kalonzo wewe, unaingia kwenye uwongo kama huu? Ni jambi la kusikitisha sana. Na urudi hapa uombe msamaha Sonko.” he added.

The former Nairobi governor is running for the Mombasa governorship under the Wiper party. He is set to face ODM candidate and Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir together with UDA’s Omar Hassan. 

Kalonzo Musyoka and Mike Sonko

Kalonzo Musyoka and Mike Sonko

According to recent opinion polls conducted by Mizani Africa, ODM’s Abdulswamad is in the lead, followed by Sonko and Omar Hassan.

Read Also: Mike Sonko Warns Raila Odinga, Reveals People Messing His Presidential bid

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020