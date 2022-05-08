Sonko Accused of Mourning in the Wrong Grave

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko is embroiled in controversy after a Mombasa family accused him of using the grave of their deceased mother in Kikowani cemetery for political gain.

In a video footage shared on social media, a member of the offended family can be heard advising Sonko to search elsewhere for his mother’s grave.

The man identified as Abubakar Aboud stated that the grave Sonko claimed belonged to his mother was in fact that of their mother, who passed away seven years ago.

“Hii ni kaburi ya mamangu, Mariam Ali, miaka saba iliyopita. Msitafute kura kupitia makaburi, ni mambo ya kusikitika sana. Yametuuma sana Sonko kuja kusema ati hili kaburi ni la mamake. Sonko atafute kaburi la mamake, sio hili,” the man said while in sobs.

“Skiza Sonko: Danganya watu Nairobi, danganya watu Mombasa, lakini sio hapa. Usidanganye watu kwenye makaburi., hawa watu wametulia wamelala hapo chini, unawasumbua.”

The man also asked Sonko to apologize to the family.

“Na Kalonzo wewe, unaingia kwenye uwongo kama huu? Ni jambi la kusikitisha sana. Na urudi hapa uombe msamaha Sonko.” he added.

The former Nairobi governor is running for the Mombasa governorship under the Wiper party. He is set to face ODM candidate and Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir together with UDA’s Omar Hassan.

According to recent opinion polls conducted by Mizani Africa, ODM’s Abdulswamad is in the lead, followed by Sonko and Omar Hassan.

Read Also: Mike Sonko Warns Raila Odinga, Reveals People Messing His Presidential bid