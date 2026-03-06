State House Budget Doubles to Ksh.17 Billion, Raising Debate Over Government Spending

The State House budget for the 2025/2026 financial year has nearly doubled from an initial Ksh.8.58 billion to about Ksh.17 billion, triggering fresh debate over fiscal discipline and the rising cost of running Kenya’s presidency.

The increase follows the approval of Supplementary Budget I, which allocated an additional Ksh.8.43 billion to the State House after the institution exhausted its original allocation barely three months into the financial year.

According to parliamentary records, the extra funding was meant to cater for salary reviews, enhanced operations, and maintenance costs.

State House first requested additional funds in September 2025, raising concerns among oversight bodies and lawmakers about financial planning and expenditure controls.

State House Comptroller Katoo Ole Metito defended the increased spending, arguing that the original allocation approved by the National Assembly was far below what the institution required to operate.

“We have not even attained what was our requirement, let alone surpassed it. Our requirement was Ksh.18 billion for the entire financial year. When we requested Ksh.18 billion, we were given Ksh.7.6 billion,” Ole Metito said.

Officials attribute part of the rising expenditure to the expansion of presidential facilities across the country. Under the current administration, the number of state lodges has increased from eight to twelve, with new lodges constructed in Bungoma, Homa Bay, Kitui, and Kwale.

Ole Metito noted that the additional lodges come with operational costs, staffing requirements, and maintenance expenses.

“These lodges come with operational costs, staff, and other expenses. There is even pressure as every county wants its own,” he explained.

He also pointed out that national celebrations such as Madaraka Day and Mashujaa Day, which are increasingly hosted in counties under the government’s devolved model, require additional resources to facilitate participation and logistical support.

Part of the additional funding was secured through Article 223 of the Constitution, which allows the government to spend funds not authorised by Parliament if the initial allocation is insufficient or if urgent needs arise.

However, the Controller of Budget (CoB) has repeatedly raised concerns over the increasing reliance on this provision, warning that using it to fund routine operational expenses could amount to an abuse of the law.

The State House has also faced scrutiny after reportedly overspending its budget by about Ksh.2.7 billion within the first seven months of the current financial year.

The rising expenditure has drawn comparisons with other countries, where presidential offices operate with significantly smaller budgets.

Kenya’s estimated Ksh.17 billion State House spending now surpasses that of several countries, including South Africa (Ksh.7.8 billion), Nigeria (Ksh.3.1 billion), and even Germany (about Ksh.7 billion).

Financial records show a steady increase in State House expenditure over recent years:

2022/2023: Ksh.9.1 billion

2023/2024: Ksh.11.3 billion

2024/2025: Ksh.12 billion

2025/2026: Ksh.17 billion (current projection)

Looking ahead, State House officials have already projected Ksh.20 billion for the next financial year starting July 1, 2026, although current estimates indicate a possible allocation of about Ksh.11 billion.

The sharp rise in spending has intensified public debate on transparency, financial prudence, and the cost of governance in a country grappling with economic pressures and rising public debt.