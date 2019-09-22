Stop Lying For Political Mileage, I Have Never Met DP Ruto, Blasts Matiang’i.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i clashed with Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot over impeachment claims that he had allegedly been spreading.

Mating’i was very infuriated by the Senator and warned him to stop using his name to spread lies and gain political mileage.

According to Kericho Senator, he together with the Deputy President William Ruto had come to the aid of the CS after he was facing an impeachment motion over incompetence in office.

“The DP summoned me and asked me what was going on, and requested me to take charge. I then called other Jubilee law makers and we ended the planned impeachment,” said Cheruiyot.

However, Matiang’i rubbished the claims saying that he had never met with the DP.

“I have never been at the DP Ruto’s office and neither have I ever met him. Stop using my name for political mileage and lying to the church,” said Matiang’i.

Matiang'i tells off Senator Cheruiyot over ouster claims: Senator Cheruiyot claims the CS sought DP Ruto's support to stop an alleged ouster.

This rebuke came out of nowhere leaving mourners who had attended a burial in Nyamira County in shock.

It was laid out evidently that Matiang’i has been caught up in the internal wars within the Jubilee party, more so between the President and his Deputy.

This coming months after the CS was given more powers and elevated to the Mega CS, the silent wars between him and the DP Ruto seems to be intensified each day.

The President appointed Matiang’i to overlook government projects and supervise, giving him more powers than any other CS in the cabinet.

This did not go well in the Ruto’s camp as it was rumored he had taken over the DP’s job.

Ever since President Uhuru Kenyatta put Dr. Matiang'i in charge of all govt projects, MPs allied to @WilliamsRuto feel their figurehead is being sidelined, and they're using the Mau issue to kick a storm hoping Uhuru will bite the bait and respond. https://t.co/MMGHykaQIe — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) September 5, 2019

Constitutionally, the Deputy is the second in command after the president and all other protocols report to him before he reports back to the President.

However, this narrative changed after CS Matiang’i was given more powers. He has been seen chairing cabinet meetings and also reporting directly to the president a move that has angered Ruto and his team.

In the burial that was attended by both the CS and the Kericho senator, it emerged that the President planted Matiang’i to scatter Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

