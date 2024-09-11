Stop Politicking And Let Us Work For Kenyans- DP Gachagua Tells Politicians

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked politicians to stop engaging in unnecessary politicking, including interfering with key sectors like tea that could hamper higher income for thousands of farmers.

Speaking in Ollessos, Nandi County on Wednesday when he attended the burial of Mama Hellena Jepkosgei Bett, the mother of businessman David Lang’at the DP said petty politics of chest-thumping and bragging is unnecessary and retrogressive.

Gachagua pointed out that it is wrong to politicize everything when Kenyans are waiting for the Government to provide solutions to the economic difficulties facing them.

“Stop politicking and let us work for Kenyans. We don’t need to politick every day yet elections are still far away. Let us allow the President, the Deputy President, and those given responsibilities to work,” said the DP.

He said President William Ruto is focused on improving the lives of all Kenyans through key interventions aimed at making the economy better.

“I give an assurance that the President is doing everything possible as we help him, to mobilise resources despite the economic challenges, to develop the country. Let’s stop chest-thumping, bragging, and unnecessary engagements but humble ourselves and serve the people,” said Gachagua.

At the same time, the Deputy President challenged the Ministry of Education officials to carry out frequent inspection of dormitories in schools to ensure safety of learners following the deadly fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy last week.

Further, he called on leaders not to drag politics into the sale of tea at the Mombasa Auction saying the challenges reported recently have been dealt with and now farmers should expect better earnings.

The DP said he had unlocked the impasse that had seen tea from the Western region including Nandi, Bomet, Kericho, Nyamira, Kakamega counties, and others pile in warehouses in Mombasa for failure to be exported.

“We had a challenge on exporting tea from this region because there was high production because of favourable weather conditions and subsidized fertiliser. But we also had a problem of quality that led to a high reserve price being put on the tea from this area,” the DP assured.

