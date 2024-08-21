Stop Politicking And Push nterests Of Farmers-Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on leaders to stop succession politics and concentrate on activities aimed at improving the lives of wananchi such as reforms in the agriculture sector and infrastructure development.

Speaking in Kiambu County, on Wednesday Gachagua rallied Members of Parliament to give priority to the enactment of the Co-operative Societies Bill, whose objective is to entrench fiscal discipline in Saccos and provide for a legal framework that promotes a sustainable and competitive cooperative sector.

“Leaders should stop politicking and focus on working on reforming agriculture sector and infrastructure development. We must unite for the sake of development and work together. The unity that we have been calling for in this region (Mt Kenya) is for purposes of pushing for development interests. Date of the next election is known, so for now let us work for the people,” he said.

Gachagua stated that Kenyans are not interested on who gets which position in the next election cycle but are keen on how the country’s will expand and their income improved.

“In the coffee, tea and milk sub-sectors we are making good progress and we are getting somewhere. Our only issue now is governance in cooperative societies. I want to appeal to the National Assembly to fast track the Cooperative Bill to enable us to get people of integrity who will lead our societies. The MPs and senators should take keen interests on the people being elected in leadership of Cooperatives. We should also go for young leaders,” he stated.

Gachagua also addressed wananchi in Kiambu town and Ndumberi centre, where he assured residents that President William Ruto’s administration is on course with it’s plan for economic transformation, including payments of coffee farmers’ debts and increment of the Cherry Fund.

“Despite the tight fiscal space that has led to slashing of funds, as budget cycle continues more funds will be allocated to the Cherry Fund and the Sh7 billion debts of coffee growers will be paid,” said Mr Gachagua.

He added that the Government is searching for new markets for tea export in foreign to boost earnings for farmers.

Asking political leaders to shun divisive politics, the DP also urged them to advocate for interests of the people that elected them to office and show respect to the voters.