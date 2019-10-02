Stop Raw Politics, Ruto Rebukes Critics Over Irrigation Project.

Deputy President William Ruto has set his guns blazing pointing at critics peddling the propaganda about the irrigation project he commissioned.

The house led by Water principle Secretary Joseph Irungu had revealed that On June 7, the DP launched the Lower Nzoia Irrigation Project worth Sh5.3 billion, that passed through Siaya and Busia Counties.

According to the house, the project was a mere skeleton meant to blindside and woo voters.

The DP has however told off the critics through a tweet on Wednesday morning asking them to stop peddling false information and urged them to focus on the roles they played in the government.

“The launched lower Nzoia flood mitigation & irrigation project is now 15% in progress & is meant to eliminate destructive perennial flooding and increase acreage under irrigation. I have followed it since I was the agriculture Minister in 2008. Wacheni siasa mbichi,” read the tweet.

The DP has been under siege lately, with majority of politicians accusing him of plotting for 2022 ambitions instead of delivering the big four agendas that they had promised Kenyans with his counterpart President Uhuru.

The Opposition leader Dr. William Ruto have been always Traipsing all over the country to launch ghost projects: It has emerged that He launched The lower Nzoia Irrigation & flood irrigation project on 7th June when it was not ready for commissioning…😲 — Opiyo Polycarp™ 🇰🇪 (@opiyok97) October 2, 2019

William Ruto campaigning for 2022 while lying that he is after Service Delivery, Water PS Irungu exposed him in Parliament @PolycarpHinga @OleItumbi pic.twitter.com/psFETn7OSv — Charles Mark Dienya (@MarkDienya) October 2, 2019

The long blossomed relationship between him and Uhuru that skyrocketed to wearing same outfits and ties has now been turned into a cat and mouse game, where one defies orders and aligned his allies to back him up.

The handshake between Raila and Uhuru has been linked to the major rift between the president and his deputy, which have intensified up to the Jubilee party.

Few weeks ago, Embu Catholic Bishop Paul Kariuki was under fire for endorsing Ruto after a fundraiser rather than initiate peace and healing.The DP had allegedly made a generous donation to the church, hence the endorsement and back up.

“These people are always finding faults in everything that the DP Ruto does and they forget the many developments he has initiated,” said Kariuki.

In other turn of events, the DP has been in a moving train in different counties to publicize his agendas and recruit politicians into his camp ahead of 2022 general elections.

he was even labbelled ‘Tanga Tanga’ by President Uhuru because of his daily movements across the country. The MPs and legislatures allied to the DP have also been refereed to as the Tanaga Tanga MPs as the official slogan.

