Stop Wasting Time, You Can Only Be President After 2032-Gem MP Bashes DP Ruto

Gem Member of Parliament Elisha Odhiambo has waded into the 2022 succession debate telling off Deputy President William Ruto over his 2022 presidential ambitions.

The debate was sparked off by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru when she explained Kenyans were not ready to for another President from the Kikuyu or Kalenjin communities.

Ruto dismissed the remarks arguing Kenyans voted for President Uhuru Kenyatta to succeeded retired President Mwai Kibaki based on competency, not ethnicity. In a tweet on Thursday, the DP insisted that 2022 politics will be about track record and not the community one hails from.

READ ALSO:Not Another Kikuyu President, Says Waiguru.

“We supported and voted for Uhuru to succeed Kibaki not because of ethnicity but competence. He is not leader of any ethnic community but that of Jubilee, the largest political party with MCA’s, MPs and Governors in 41 of 47 counties and President of Kenya. Please avoid these issues of tribalism (Muwache kasumba ya ukabila pls) (sic),” he tweeted.

In a rejoinder, MP Odhiambo said Ruto should not insist on becoming the next Head of State since Kalenjins, just like Kikuyus, have dominated the country’s leadership since Independence.

I agree with Governor Waiguru that we can't have this ethno majoritarian rule anymore! We must push for ethnic cohesion in this country. Central shall have 35 yrs in power by 2022. Kalenjins have had 24 yrs. You have to wait for 10 yrs. Why do you think your Presidency is a must? https://t.co/RI2aanffk2 — Hon. Elisha Odhiambo (@HonElisha) September 12, 2019

He referred to the 24 years retired President Daniel Arap Moi (Kalenjin) was in power and the period three Head of States from the Kikuyu community have ruled. The three are founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Kibaki and Uhuru.

The ODM legislator said Ruto should wait until 2032 to give a shot at the presidency.

READ ALSO:Governor Waiguru Leads Embrace Movement In Kilifi, Vows To Continue Supporting Uhuru And Raila

“I agree with Governor Waiguru that we can’t have this ethno majoritarian rule anymore! We must push for ethnic cohesion in this country. Central shall have 35 yrs in power by 2022. Kalenjins have had 24 yrs. You have to wait until 2032, . Why do you think your Presidency is a must?” Odhiambo tweeted.

READ ALSO:Governor Waiguru Leads Embrace Movement In Kilifi, Vows To Continue Supporting Uhuru And Raila

DP William Ruto is aiming to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta and believed he is entitled to take over in 2022, following several declarations by Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2013 campaigns.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases