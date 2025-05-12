Connect with us

Storm Brews in Kisii as Gachagua Accuses Raila of Rewarding Everyone but the Loyal

Hon. Rigathi Gachagua Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga
KDRTV NEWS – Nyamira: The winds of discontent are sweeping through Gusii land, and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is fanning the flames. In a stinging public outburst that has rattled the political establishment, Gachagua has accused chief opposition leader Raila Odinga of turning his back on one of his most loyal voting blocs the Abagusii community  in the ongoing Cabinet appointments under Kenya’s newly formed broad-based government.

Gachagua, while addressing a charged crowd in Nyamira, condemned Raila for allegedly failing to reward the Gusii region with even a single Cabinet Secretary slot, despite receiving four appointments through the power-sharing arrangement. According to him, the exclusion speaks volumes about the undervaluing of long-standing loyalty in Kenya’s political culture.

“Raila Odinga has neglected the Gusii community. He was given four CS posts in the broad-based government. Not a single one went to the Abagusii, yet they have been supporting him for long,” Gachagua declared, igniting a thunderous reaction from the audience.

His remarks have triggered fresh conversations around regional representation, equity, and the consequences of blind political loyalty. In a region where support for Raila has been historically strong, many are now questioning whether their loyalty has been taken for granted. Some local leaders have even hinted at a possible political shift if the perceived slight if not addressed.

Raila Odinga has so far remained silent on the matter, a move that critics argue could worsen tensions. Analysts suggest that Gachagua’s comments may not only be an emotional reaction but a calculated move to peel off support from Azimio and consolidate influence in the Kisii and Nyamira regions.

The debate underscores a broader question confronting Kenya’s political alliances: when communities offer consistent support to political heavyweights, should appointments and rewards be guaranteed — or is it all just part of the game?

With growing murmurs of betrayal and shifting allegiances, the Gusii region may soon become a political battleground yet again. Whether Raila will act to mend the fracture remains to be seen — but the message from Gachagua is loud and clear: “Loyalty deserves recognition.”

