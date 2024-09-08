Sudan Rejects the UN Report That Exposed Rights Violations

Sudan has rejected a UN Fact-Finding Mission report accusing the country’s warring groups of committing serious human rights violations that might be considered war crimes.

In a statement posted late Saturday, the Foreign Ministry stated that the study “oversteps its mandate.”

The crisis in Sudan began when clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) escalated into open combat. Following 17 months of war, civilians face rising starvation, mass displacement, and disease.

The UN mission said on Friday that both parties in the conflict had perpetrated an “appalling range of human rights violations,” which might be classified as war crimes and crimes against humanity.

It demanded a quick halt to attacks on civilians and the deployment of an independent and neutral force to safeguard the populace.

The UN also proposed increasing the existing arms embargo in Darfur, as outlined in Security Council Resolution 1556 and subsequent resolutions, to include all of Sudan.

This measure tries to reduce the supply of guns, ammunition, and other support to the warring parties, preventing the conflict from escalating further.

The Sudanese ministry chastised the mission’s actions, accusing it of lacking professionalism and independence by releasing the report before presenting it to the UN Human Rights Council.

It characterized the fact-finding expedition as “political, not legal,” and claimed that the proposals exceeded its scope.

The statement accused the mission of siding with “well-known international forces” that it claimed had long held hostile attitudes against Sudan but did not name particular countries.

The government claimed that the mission’s actions were part of a larger effort to influence the positions of UN member states and prolong the mission’s term.

