Sudi Goes After DP Gachagua Says He Cant Be Threatened

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi on Sunday slammed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua a day after he claimed that some Rift Valley politicians were interfering with the Mt Kenya leadership.

Speaking during a church service in Uasin Gishu, Sudi who is a close ally to President William Ruto said leaders should shun divisive and tribal politics, and at the same time respect each other.

“Let us respect each other. You cannot control where I go. If we all stayed in our respective constituencies then we would not be in government. We ask the President and his deputy to respect us. We can’t allow them to come and harass small leaders,” Sudi stated.

The UDA MP also said he would continue to hold harambees to raise funds for churches across the country, saying he had inherited this from Ruto.

Sudi also told DP Gachagua and his allies that no one would threaten him, saying, “You should stop threatening me. I am not someone you can threaten.”

On Saturday, DP Gachagua claimed that some Rift Valley politicians were holding meetings in the Mt. Kenya region to shape the 2032 succession politics to his disadvantage.

“The problem is a few leaders here from this region who have proximity to the President who are messing up politics in our area, deceiving people to start planning for 2032,” said Gachagua.

“The few people here are swollen with pride, thinking that now they have arrived and can come here to plan the leaders of the mountain region. We won’t come to plan your politics either; we must respect each other,” he added.

The DP also raised concerns about the leaders who he said were hiring helicopters extensively and spending millions of shillings, questioning where they were getting all the resources while Kenyans were suffering.

“If we put this country in the political mood of 2032, when will we work for the people? And where are all these resources coming from? When Kenyans are suffering? Millions of shillings are being dished while Kenyans are suffering,” Gachagua stated.

Also Read: DP Gachagua Addresses His Relationship With President Ruto Amid Tension In Kenya Kwanza

