Suleiman Shahbal Rejects President Ruto’s Advice to Quit Mombasa Gubernatoria Race

Mombasa businessman and politician Suleiman Shahbal has rejected President William Ruto’s advice to abandon his 2027 Mombasa gubernatorial ambitions.

Speaking during a podcast on Wednesday, Shahbal said he respects Ruto but insisted that the interests of Mombasa residents outweigh the President’s wish for him to focus on business.

“President William Ruto is someone I respect; he is my friend. But I am telling him, please, on your advice you will have to forgive me because I believe the interests of Mombasa are more important than what you are telling me to do,” Shahbal stated.

Shahbal further declared that he would not retreat from his Mombasa gubernatorial ambitions in the 2027 General Election.

“Whether they like it or not, in 2027, there is no retreat, no about-turn; we shall meet on the ballot on August 10, 2027,” he said.

The EALA MP also announced his exit from the ODM party, saying he has concluded that the party will not give him its ticket.

Shahbal said he will unveil a new political party which he will use to contest in next year’s general election.

“We are in a friendly divorce from ODM; the party would not nominate me, and I am preparing a new political vehicle. But whether or not I have an ODM ticket, I am on the ballot. We have our political party, which we will unveil soon,” he said.

His remarks came a day after President Ruto advised him to reconsider his political ambitions and concentrate on business and investment.

“You remember I told you, Shahbal, that I know you want to run for Mombasa governor, and I told you I am against it. Forgive me, my brother, Shahbal, but you are a great entrepreneur,” said President Ruto.