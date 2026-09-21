Suleiman Shahbal’s Son Takes Over The New Democrats Party Days After Father Rejects Ruto’s Advice

Samir Suleiman Shahbal, son of Mombasa businessman and politician Suleiman Shahbal, has been named interim leader of The New Democrats (TND), just days after his father turned down President William Ruto’s advice to stay out of the 2027 Mombasa governor race.

The changes were announced in a Gazette Notice dated September 18, which reshuffled the party’s top officials. Samir replaces David K. Sudi, who has been moved from party leader to deputy party leader.

The notice was issued under Section 20(1)(c) of the Political Parties Act. Members of the public have seven days to submit written objections to the Registrar of Political Parties.

Jimmy Kibaki, son of former President Mwai Kibaki, has lost his position as deputy party leader. He has been replaced by Francis Kariuki.

Samir is not new to politics. In June, Siaya Governor James Orengo announced that Samir had joined his political and technical team, citing his technical expertise and his links to Mombasa and the wider Coast region. Away from politics, Samir is involved in his family’s real estate projects in Mombasa, including the Buxton Point housing project.

His appointment comes after a public disagreement between his father and the President. On September 8, Ruto asked Suleiman Shahbal to focus on business, saying Kenya needs serious industrialists to drive growth and create jobs. He made the remarks at the signing of an agreement involving Shahbal’s GulfCap Group and DP World for a Special Economic Zone in Jomvu.

Shahbal did not take the advice. “Let me tell you in no uncertain terms: come 2027, whether they like it or not, there will be no retreat. There will be no turning back. We will face off at the ballot box on August 10, 2027,” he said.

He also said he would only step aside if God or Mombasa residents decided otherwise. “I’m still in the race,” he said.

Shahbal claimed the President had been influenced by political actors keen on pushing him out of the race. He insisted he would be on the ballot even if ODM denied him a ticket.

The 2027 contest would be Shahbal’s third attempt at the Mombasa governorship. He lost to Hassan Joho in 2013 on a Wiper ticket and again in 2017 on a Jubilee ticket. Ahead of the 2022 General Election, he sought the ODM nomination but stepped aside and backed incumbent Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir.

The Gazette Notice does not link Samir’s appointment to his father’s ambitions. Still, the timing puts a Shahbal at the head of a registered political party as parties reorganise ahead of the 2027 General Election.