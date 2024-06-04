Support President Ruto Or Resign- UDA MP Tells DP Gachafua

Webuye East MP Martin Wanyonyi has asked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to either support President William Ruto in government or resign and focus on being the kingpin of Mt Kenya region.

Speaking on Tuesday, Wanyonyi accused Gachagua of creating political tension in the country instead of focusing on delivering for Kenyans.

“If this Mt Kenya kingship story continues, we are asking Riggy G to pave the way for another person to become President Ruto’s deputy. If he does not pave the way, our Constitution is clear on how Parliament can force the Deputy President to step aside or resign so that someone else can help Ruto move the country forward,” said Wanyonyi.

The Ford Kenya MP argued that Gachagua’s involvement in Mt Kenya politics was hampering his ability to deliver for the country.

“You are taking the country backwards. Anyone who wants to take the country back to regional or tribal politics is an enemy of the people of Kenya and President Ruto and must resign or pave way for another person,” Wanyonyi added.

The Kenya Kwanza MP’s comments come amid perceived tension between President Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua.

The deputy recently claimed that politicians close to President Ruto were interfering in Mt Kenya politics.

“Some few politicians around the President want to interfere in Mt Kenya politics to fight me. Mt Kenya politics is so complicated and what we hate is betrayal,” Gachagua said during a recent event in Uasin Gishu.

During the Madaraka Day celebrations, President Ruto issued a stern warning against the resurgence of ethnic politics.

He condemned the divisive ethnic politics that have surfaced recently, particularly by Mt Kenya leaders following the Limuru III meeting last month.

Also Read: We Encourage Continuous Engagement With Our Development Partners- Gachagua