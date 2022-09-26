Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Supreme Court Details How IEBC Problems Could be Fixed 

By

Published

20220926 220910

 

The Supreme Court has issued recommendations that could fix the Independent Electoral and  Boundaries Commission ( IEBC) administrative shortfalls. 

In a judgment issued on Monday September 26 over the August 9 General elections petitions, the Martha Koome led court highlighted corporate governance issues, election technology, and the design of Forms 34A as topics requiring attention.

Regarding corporate governance, the judges have urged a clear division of powers between the Commission’s chairperson and other commissioners in terms of policy, strategy, and supervision duties.

“The roles of the chairperson, commissioners, and the Chief Executive Officer, other staff and third parties should be clearly set out in both the legislative and administrative edicts as stipulated above,” the court said.

Regarding election technology, whose alleged manipulation formed the majority of the petitioners’ arguments, the supreme court ruled that access to the servers should be restricted to IEBC workers throughout the election time in order to minimize suspicion from stakeholders.

“IEBC should ensure that the servers supporting the elections and those serving their internal administrative work are distinct and separate,” the court said 

“This would then allow the Court, should the need arise, to carry out forensic imaging of the same without compromising or infringing any third party agreements,” it added.

The apex court also stated that the IEBC should consider redesigning Forms 34A and include a column that accounts for stray ballots.

The Chebukati led commission struggled to adequately explain to the court at the petition hearing how stray ballots are accounted for during an election. 

“The Independent body may also find it prudent to thoroughly train it Returning Officers as to what constitutes valid votes as per this court’s decision,” the court said.

Also Read: Raila Odinga Threatens to Match 1 Million Kenyans to Supreme Court

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020