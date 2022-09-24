Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Supreme Court To Deliver Full Judgement Of Presidential Election Petition on Monday

By

Published

20220914 203851

The Supreme Court will on Monday release their full judgement over the August 9 General elections petition that was thrown away earlier this month.

In a notice issued by the Supreme Court on Saturday September 24, the 7 judges will make it in public in details on why they decided to uphold President William Ruto’s win in the August 9 General elections.

“Take notice that the reasons for the judgment of the court, that was delivered in this petition on the 5th of September 2022 will be delivered on Monday 26th September 2022 at 2: 30 PM through email.” the Judiciary Registrar stated.

In the election case, nine petitions were submitted, with eleven people named as respondents.

In the verdict read by Chief Justice Martha Koome on September 5, the apex court unanimously dismissing all nine petitions, including one filed by Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party.

CJ Martha Koome stated that the 7-judge bench did not find sufficient evidence to nullify the August 9 General elections.

“This is a unanimous decision of the court and we make the following orders; The presidential election petition number E005 of 2022 as consolidated with presidential election petition numbers E001, 2, 3,4,7 and 8 of 2022 are hereby dismissed,” she ruled.

“As a consequence, we declare the election of the first respondent as President-elect to be valid under Article 143 of the Constitution. This being a matter cutting across the public interest, we order that each party bear their own cost. It is so ordered.” She added.

Azimio la Umoja leader last week after coming back from Zanzibar stated that he was waiting for the apex court to make public their decision to uphold William Ruto’s win before he takes the next course of action.

Also Read: Raila Odinga Attacks CJ Martha Koome, Reveals His Next Move 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020