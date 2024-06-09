Susan Kihika Pleads To Ruto, Gachagua To Stop Fighting

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has pleaded with President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua to resolve the alleged rift between them.

Speaking during the Akorino Annual Conference in Nakuru that was attended by the two leaders Kihika warned that the Kenya Kwanza administration would not deliver its promises if the two continue fighting.

“Your Excellences, I ask you not to go the direction that I am seeing things are going. If that happens, we shall not be able to deliver to the people of Kenya, whose hopes and aspirations are with us,” Governor Kihika stated.

The Nakuru Governor pointed out that if leaders are fighting, the government cannot focus on delivering to the people.

She mentioned that Kenyans expect water, roads, markets, hospitals, and schools from the government.

“We want a smooth term, the three remaining years should be smooth for our President, our Deputy President and all elected leaders. Nakuru does not want a divided country because it will not be of any value to the people,” Kihika added.

Gachagua and President Ruto have in recent days appeared not to be reading from the same script.

It started when the DP missed key state events for a whole week before saying had taken a break to focus on the state of the nation.

The DP also accused President Ruto’s close allies of trying to interfere with the Mt Kenya region politics.

Gachagua has equally been criticized over his push for Mt Kenya region and stance on the one man one vote one shilling revenue sharing formula.

Also Read: A Step Inside Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika’s Multi Million Residence that Has Left Kenyans Talking [Photos]