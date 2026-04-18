“Talks Haven’t Even Started”: Oburu Odinga Clarifies ODM-UDA Coalition Status

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Dr. Oburu Oginga Odinga has firmly dismissed claims that coalition talks between ODM and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) have been suspended, clarifying that no formal negotiations have begun.

Speaking in Kisumu on Friday, April 17, 2026, during a meeting with church leaders, Oburu described the reports as “misleading” and “speculative,” insisting that discussions between the two outfits remain at a preliminary stage.

“We cannot stop what has not started. Our negotiations with UDA have not started. We have not even formed the negotiating teams,” Oburu stated, directly countering widespread claims that ODM’s Central Committee had halted the process.

According to the ODM leader, what currently exists is internal preparation, with a technical team working on a detailed agenda that will guide future talks. “The agenda is being prepared… it will be made public soon; it will not remain a secret,” he added.

The clarification comes amid growing political tension and mixed signals from both parties ahead of the anticipated 2027 General Election. While top leadership from ODM and UDA has previously signaled willingness to collaborate under a broad-based framework, disagreements – particularly over zoning, have exposed underlying friction. ODM has maintained that zoning, which would see parties avoid fielding candidates in each other’s strongholds, is a critical condition for any coalition agreement. However, UDA leaders have rejected this proposal, insisting on their right to field candidates nationwide.

Oburu reiterated ODM’s position, warning UDA against encroaching on its political bases. “We do not want to compete with people we are going into partnership with,” he said, while also urging President William Ruto to rein in members of his party accused of making “disrespectful” remarks toward ODM leaders.

“I am in a good relationship with the President, but he should discipline some of the officials of his party,” Oburu noted.

Despite the tensions, Oburu emphasized that ODM remains open to engagement but will not compromise its political identity or grassroots strength. He also dismissed internal speculation about multiple presidential contenders within ODM, affirming that the party constitution designates the party leader as its presidential flagbearer.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that our constitution already has a presidential candidate… and that is the party leader,” he said, adding that anyone with presidential ambitions within ODM should consider alternative platforms.

The unfolding developments highlight a complex political landscape, where cooperation and rivalry coexist as parties position themselves for 2027. While both ODM and UDA signal openness to partnership, mistrust at grassroots and leadership levels continues to cast uncertainty over the path to formal negotiations.