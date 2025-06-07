Connect with us

Politics

Tanzanian Politician Godbless Lema Denied Medical Entry into Kenya at Namanga Border

Godbless Lema stopped at Namanga, passport confiscated.
Godbless Lema stopped at Namanga, passport confiscated.

KDRTV News – Nairobi: On Saturday June 6, 2025, prominent CHADEMA member and former Arusha MP Godbless Lema attempted to cross into Kenya for a scheduled medical appointment in Nairobi. Instead, he was detained for over four hours at the Namanga One Stop Border Post. Immigration officers confiscated his passport and ordered him to return to Arusha, instructing him to report to the Dodoma immigration headquarters for further “clarification”.

Lema, who suffers from severe pain and had an appointment with a Nairobi specialist, protested that he faced no charges or formal restrictions under Tanzanian law. “Nimezuiliwa kinyume na utaratibu wa sheria na immigration governing Order, sina kesi yoyote mahakamani wala hakuna malalamiko yoyote dhidi yangu jeshi la polisi … Nimenyimwa haki ya kusafiri na zaidi kupata matibabu Nairobi bila sababu ya msingi” (“I’ve been blocked contrary to legal and immigration procedures, with no court case or police complaint against me … I am denied the right to travel and access treatment in Nairobi without a valid reason.”).

CHADEMA decried the move as a targeted political feud, citing orders “from above” to oppress dissent. The Tanzania Immigration Service defended its action as routine, claiming Lema was merely “flagged” for identity verification. Rights observers warn that such restrictions on movement undermine civic space ahead of the October general elections and threaten fundamental freedoms.

The incident exacerbates diplomatic strains between Tanzania and Kenya, where lawmakers and activists have recently faced similar blocks and deportations. Observers caution that obstructing an opposition figure’s urgent medical travel signals deeper encroachments on human rights and sets a dangerous precedent within the East African Community.

