Teargas Disrupts Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi Rally in Narok

A political rally led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna in Narok Town on Sunday was briefly disrupted after police lobbed a teargas canister into a crowd of supporters, triggering panic and raising fresh concerns over political freedoms in Kenya.

The rally, part of the “Linda Mwananchi” nationwide mobilisation campaign, had just begun when the teargas canister was thrown into one side of the gathering. The sudden move caused confusion, with some attendees retreating to safety while others stood their ground amid thick smoke.

Sifuna, who was leading the rally alongside Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, remained defiant despite the disruption. Addressing the crowd in the midst of the chaos, he insisted the meeting would proceed as planned. “Hatutaruhusu,” he declared, signaling resistance to what he termed as attempts to derail the event.

Earlier in the day, the leaders had attended a church service at Covenant Church International (CCI) Ntulele before proceeding to Narok Town. However, signs of tension had already emerged, with reports indicating that police had ordered the removal of sound equipment ahead of the rally. Sifuna’s team maintained that they had followed all legal procedures and notified authorities in advance.

After a brief interruption, the rally resumed, with Sifuna and his allies continuing to engage the crowd. The resilience of the leaders and supporters underscored the growing momentum behind the Linda Mwananchi movement, which has been mobilising citizens both physically and through digital platforms.

Sunday’s incident in Narok is not isolated. Similar disruptions have been reported in recent weeks, including a February 21 rally in Kakamega and another in Kitengela, where teargas and police action forced crowds to scatter.

In previous remarks, Sifuna criticised what he described as a pattern of intimidation. “When you defeat them in debate, they resort to violence. They have said they will disrupt any rally we hold,” he said during an earlier church service.

The movement recently launched an online platform that attracted thousands of supporters within days, reflecting strong grassroots engagement. The initiative is positioning itself as a vehicle for citizen-driven political participation ahead of the 2027 general election.

The Narok rally also sets the stage for an anticipated political showdown in Nairobi next week, where the Linda Mwananchi faction is expected to face off with a rival faction during the Orange Democratic Movement’s National Delegates Convention (NDC). Sifuna has already indicated that the outcome will depend on public support, stating that “the people will decide” which side to follow.