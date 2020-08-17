Tempers Flare as Senator Cheruiyot Destroys Poghisio in the Senate

(KDRTV) – Tempers flared in the Senate on Monday as Members adjourned sitting over the arrest of three Senators.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei moved the motion to adjourn the sittings meant to discuss the Revenue Sharing formula until three colleagues who were arrested for opposing the formula are released.

Three Senators; Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), Steve Lelegwe (Samburu) and Christopher Langat have been arrested under unclear circumstances. Their colleagues claim that the government is frustrating them for opposing the formula.

The motion was supported by among others; Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a) and James Orengo (Siaya) who are supporting the revenue bill and would have benefited from the absence of the three members.

Orengo stressed on the need to stand in solidarity with their colleagues because anyone can be arrested.

“Today it’s these three Senators but tomorrow it could be James Orengo. When I said revolutions eat their own people I was not excluding myself. I know that time will come and I know exactly what to do. So Mr. Speaker I support the motion to adjourn,” Orengo said.

However, there was drama when Senate Majority leader Samuel Poghisio said that the sitting should only be adjourned to find out why the three Senators had been arrested. He argued that they could have brushed shoulders with authorities over reasons that have nothing to do with the house.

He said the house should resume its business after the whereabouts of the lawmakers are established.

“Some of us here want to do politics, but there’s a time we need to be sincere with ourselves. Nobody wants to see members arrested in a haphazard manner. But I think the conversations we have here should be reasonable and respectful,” Poghisio said.

However, Cheruiyot asked Poghisio to stop playing with the intelligence of his colleagues. He said the three Senators are missing because of their stand on the formula and Senate should only resume when they are present in the house.

“Who in this country doesn’t know that they have been arrested because of the vote? The leader of the Majority needs to respect people in the house. Until the three are here nothing will go on,” Cheruiyot said.

Senate Speaker adjourned the meeting and directed the House Security Committee to find the whereabouts of the three Senators. They will report their findings to the Senate at 2:30 PM.

