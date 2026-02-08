“That Will Never Happen”: Orengo Rules Out Any Chance of ODM Joining UDA

Siaya Governor and senior Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader James Orengo has categorically dismissed any possibility of his party joining President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), declaring that such a political union is impossible and will never occur.

Speaking amid renewed speculation over a possible “broad-based” government arrangement, Orengo was unequivocal that ODM’s ideological foundation and political identity are fundamentally incompatible with UDA.

“ODM will never join UDA. That will never happen,” Orengo said, shutting down rumours of a merger or political fold-in with the ruling party.

The veteran politician stressed that while political parties may occasionally cooperate on national issues, such engagement should not be mistaken for ideological alignment or political surrender.

According to Orengo, cooperation in governance does not amount to abandoning principles or dissolving party identity.

“There is a clear difference between issue-based cooperation and merging political paths,” Orengo noted, adding that ODM remains firmly committed to its role as an opposition party tasked with democratic oversight and accountability.

Orengo’s remarks come at a time when Kenya’s political environment is marked by shifting alliances and growing debate over cross-party collaboration.

Some observers have pointed to moments of bipartisan cooperation in Parliament as signs of a possible political realignment. However, Orengo cautioned against reading too much into such engagements.

At the core of his message is the preservation of ODM as a reform-oriented movement with a distinct mission.

The party, led by the late veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, has historically positioned itself as a champion of constitutionalism, social justice, and inclusive governance values which Orengo insists cannot be compromised.

Political analysts say Orengo’s firm stance reflects a legacy of conviction built over decades in Kenya’s reform struggle.

He has consistently argued that political parties, much like individuals, must remain true to their own trajectories even when their paths intersect with others.

“Political players may intersect like planets in orbit, but each must remain on its own course,” Orengo has previously remarked, underscoring his belief that ODM’s journey should not lead to the doorstep of the ruling coalition.

The governor concluded by reaffirming that ODM’s strength lies in its independence and clarity of purpose.

By rejecting any notion of joining UDA, Orengo signaled that the party intends to remain a credible opposition force rather than a subsidiary of government power.

His declaration is expected to reassure ODM supporters who have expressed concern that political cooperation could dilute the party’s identity, while also sending a clear message to the ruling establishment that ODM’s autonomy is non-negotiable.