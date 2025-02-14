The looting and looting in the African Presidential mansion

The picturesque home of Malawi’s first president Dr Hastings Kamuzu Band is seen here on the flank of Mount Kasungu

Known as ‘Nguru ya Nawambe’ the neglected home spans 422 hectares with 24 bedrooms, 3 libraries, a stadium, a helipad & a dam.

To many Malawian’s Banda building such an elegant home at a time Malawi was struggling economically, was akin to vomiting on their shoes.

Banda died a bachelor at the age of 99 in 1997. He never married throughout his life, but had affairs. He was very close to Cecilia Tamanda Kadzamira whom he designated as “Official Hostess of Malawi”. She was also widely known as “Mama”.

A court battle between some members of Banda’s family and Mama Kadzamira over his will has left this magnificent property desolate and abandoned.