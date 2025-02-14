Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

The looting and looting in the African Presidential mansion

By

Published

IMG 4542
IMG 4542

The picturesque home of Malawi’s first president Dr Hastings Kamuzu Band is seen here on the flank of Mount Kasungu

IMG 4542

IMG 4542

Known as ‘Nguru ya Nawambe’ the neglected home spans 422 hectares with 24 bedrooms, 3 libraries, a stadium, a helipad & a dam.

IMG 4540

IMG 4540

To many Malawian’s Banda building such an elegant home at a time Malawi was struggling economically, was akin to vomiting on their shoes.

IMG 4545

IMG 4545

Banda died a bachelor at the age of 99 in 1997. He never married throughout his life, but had affairs. He was very close to Cecilia Tamanda Kadzamira whom he designated as “Official Hostess of Malawi”. She was also widely known as “Mama”.

IMG 4541

IMG 4541

A court battle between some members of Banda’s family and Mama Kadzamira over his will has left this magnificent property desolate and abandoned.

IMG 4540

IMG 4540

IMG 4541

IMG 4541

IMG 4545

IMG 4545 ji in

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021