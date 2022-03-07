Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

The Sky Team: 8 Vocal Politicians Raila Odinga is Banking on To win the August Election

By

Published

sky team

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Raila Odinga campaign team has assigned an eight-member team of vocal politicians dubbed the Sky Team to tackle the hustler nation narrative and popularize the Azimio la Umoja movement.

The team, consisting of young and energetic politicians who enjoy hopping from one rally to the next in helicopters, has emerged as the focal point of Raila’s campaigns.
The Sky Team, which consists of governors and legislators, appears to be on a special mission, as they have both choppers at their disposal to facilitate crisscrossing the country for campaign rallies.

According to close sources in the Raila Camp, the team can attend up to 4 rallies in one day.
The team comprises Governor Hassan Joho, Charity Ngilu, Ledama ole Kina, Babu owino, Junet Mohammed, Kanini Kega, Sabina Chege, and Gladys Wanga.

The team was allegedly formed to match the fierce Tangatanga brigade, which comprises Rigathi Gachagua, Didmus Barasa, Ndindi Nyoro, Alice Wahome, and Kimani Ichungwa, who are DP William Ruto’s foot soldiers.
The Azimio Sky Team has crisscrossed over 20 counties and held at least 30 rallies since Raila Odinga official began his campaign on January 15.

Did you miss this?

  1. Regional Kingpins Raila Odinga is Banking On To Win The August Election
  2. 5 Governors Join Uhuru, Raila Campaign Team
  3. NASA coalition is Back? Raila, Mudavadi, Kalonzo and Wetangula Set To Clash On Weekend In Western Region

According to political analyst Peter Ng’ethe, the team’s formation is not an act of coincidence but rather a well-planned move by Azimio la Umoja’s team to infuse a new and more energetic team into Raila’s campaign.

“These are seemingly young and eloquent campaigners who have the charisma and charm. Raila Odinga has entrusted them and has elevated them in the Azimio hierarchy. They are able to resonate with the aspirations of the younger voters hence a very important team for the campaigns,” Peter Nge’the says as quoted by People Daily newspaper.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019