The Sorry Story of Late Bonchari MP John Oroka Oyioo

EuSqZieXAAo3FGL
Bonchari MP John Oroo died on Monday

(KDRTV) – Bonchari MP John Oyioka Oroo was confirmed dead by his family on Monday evening. The lawmaker had been admitted to Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu where he had been receiving treatment for an unknown illness.

He has been in and out of the hospital for almost one year since suffering a mild stroke sometime last year. He was then admitted to Aga Khan before being transferred to Nairobi.

Oroo, a long-serving teacher, joined mainstream politics in 2013 where vied for the Bonchari seat. Unfortunately, he lost the election by only five votes, coming second behind  Zebedeo Opore who garnered 8,992.

Oroo challenged Opore’s win at the High Court in Kisii. in September 2013, the court declared him the winner of the polls, paving way for him to serve as the Bonchari MP.

However, he only served six months as the Court of Appeal ordered a by-election which Opore won.

Undeterred, Oroo vied for the seat in 2017, winning it on a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ticket.

Unfortunately, he died before the end of his term, making him one of the few MPs who have not finished an entire term despite serving in two different terms.

Monday was a dark day for the Kenyan political class, as parliament also lost long-serving Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji. Haji was buried at the Lang’ata Muslim Cemetry yesterday evening.

