The Untold Legacy of Zachary Onyonka

Zachary Theodore Onyonka (1939–1996) was one of Kenya’s most formidable intellectuals and public servants, whose life blended academic excellence, principled politics, and unwavering commitment to public service.

Born on 28 June 1939 in Meru District, Onyonka was the second child of Godrico Oeri Mairura, a police officer who later joined the Provincial Administration as an assistant chief, and Kerobina Kebati. The family later relocated to Kisii District, where his intellectual promise quickly became evident.

Onyonka received his early education at St Mary’s Nyabururu (from 1949) and later St Mary’s Yala, completing high school in 1958. He emerged as a disciplined and brilliant student, attributes that would define his life.

After briefly working for the Gusii County Council, he became a beneficiary of the historic education airlifts of the 1960s, securing a scholarship to the University of Puerto Rico, San Juan, where he graduated in 1965.

In 1966, he joined Syracuse University, enrolling for a Master’s degree in Economics with a specialization in money and banking. He later pursued doctoral studies at the same institution.

Upon returning to Kenya, he joined the University of Nairobi as a tutorial fellow while completing his PhD, which he attained in 1969, before being appointed a lecturer in the Department of Economics.

Although deeply committed to academia, Onyonka harbored political ambitions. Aware of cultural expectations within the Kisii community, he married Beatrice Mughamba, a Tanzanian undergraduate student at UoN, on 2 August 1969.

They were blessed with six children. This followed an earlier marriage to Teresia Nyakarita, with whom he had a son, Momoima Onyonka.

Barely six months into his lecturing career, Onyonka resigned to contest the Kitutu Chache parliamentary seat against veteran politician Lawrence Sagini, then Minister for Local Government.

In a dramatic upset, the little-known academic defeated Sagini by 580 votes, riding on a campaign ironically strengthened by Sagini’s own praise of his intellect.

At just 30 years old, Onyonka was appointed to the Cabinet by Jomo Kenyatta as Minister for Economic Planning, succeeding the late Tom Mboya.

Over the years, he served in several critical ministries, including Health, Housing and Social Services; Information and Broadcasting; Foreign Affairs; and Science and Technology.

A disciplined and tireless leader, Onyonka unfailingly returned to Kisii every weekend to engage his constituents, personally overseeing road and school development projects.

He was widely respected for his sobriety, long working hours, and ability to build consensus, notably taking a moderate stance during the Kenyatta succession debates, the 1982 coup attempt against Daniel arap Moi, and internal KANU conflicts.

The 1983 General Elections marked a turbulent chapter in his career. Following violent confrontations during campaigns, Onyonka was arrested and detained for six months over the killing of a youth in Kisii Town.

He was later fully acquitted, but he openly accused unnamed elements within government of orchestrating a political plot to derail his career.

After a brief hiatus, he returned to Cabinet as Minister for Foreign Affairs, where he delivered what many consider his finest performance. During the waning years of the Cold War, Onyonka robustly defended Kenya against Western criticism over governance and human rights, using sharp intellect and formidable oratory to challenge imposed conditionalities.

He also reformed diplomatic postings, dismantling tribal favoritism in favor of merit-based appointments.

An avid reader and football enthusiast, Onyonka carried books wherever he went and was a lifelong devotee of The Economist.

Known for writing and ruthlessly editing his own speeches, he preferred concise, unscripted delivery grounded in deep mastery of issues.

Though confident and authoritative, his blunt honesty often stirred controversy. His public condemnation of examination cheating in Kisii schools initially angered teachers, but history later vindicated his warnings as education standards declined.

For his service, Onyonka received Kenya’s Elder of the Golden Heart (EGH) award and an honorary Doctor of Letters from Syracuse University.

He chaired major regional and international bodies, including EAC Councils of Ministers, ACP/EEC forums, IGAD, South Sudan mediation talks, and the East African Development Bank. A Nairobi housing estate was also named in his honor.

In 1988, he suffered a debilitating stroke but remained active until a second, fatal stroke on 22 October 1996, while serving as Minister for Research, Technical Training and Technology.

At his funeral, Zachary Theodore Onyonka was remembered as a towering intellectual, a principled statesman, and a public servant of rare integrity.