This Is Activism Not Politics Morara Kebaso Takes Aim at Kenya’s Broken System

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: In a time when social media trends often define political influence, one voice is daring to speak the uncomfortable truth. Morara Kebaso didn’t mince words. His gaze was steady. His message, even sharper!

“I am tired of trying to be loved by Kenyans on social media,” Kebaso declared. “We’ve been programmed to hate each other and protect the old corrupt system. What we are doing here is not politics — this is activism. It cannot win an election.”

With these striking words, Kebaso captured a sentiment shared by many frustrated Kenyans: that the current political arena is more of a popularity contest than a platform for genuine transformation.

Kebaso, a rising voice in youth leadership and civic advocacy, is sounding the alarm on what he calls the “clout culture” of modern politics. According to him, Kenyans have been so conditioned by tribal alignments, online echo chambers, and flashy promises that they reject anyone who dares speak against the grain — even if that person speaks the truth.

His statement isn’t just a rant — it’s a reality check.

For years, youth-led movements in Kenya have tried to push back against deep-rooted corruption, inequality, and tokenism. Yet, many of these efforts are drowned out by political influencers who thrive on division and performative engagement. Kebaso’s frustration captures the silent exhaustion of countless activists who feel their voices are ignored unless wrapped in popularity.

“This is not about winning elections,” he emphasized. “It’s about dismantling a toxic system that rewards conformity and punishes courage.”

As the country heads into another election season, Kebaso’s words challenge Kenyans to rethink what they applaud and what they reject. Is leadership about who trends online, or who tells the hard truth offline? Are we seeking change, or just newer faces for the same old game?