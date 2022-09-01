Tough Questions Supreme Court Judges Want Chebukati & IEBC To Answer

The Supreme Court Judges on Thursday, September 1st posed hard questions that were directed to IEBC and Wafula Chebukati’s legal teams after they defended the commission’s decision to announce William Ruto as the President-elect on August 15.

Below are some of the Questions the apex court judges posed to the defendants.

Martha Koome

“Why did the live streaming of presidential election results stop? Why didn’t the chairman tell Kenyans exactly what happened?”

Philomena Mwilu

“Someone named the 4 IEBC commissioners as respondents, by whatever name called, they remain commissioners. There is an affidavit that they have taken sides. What is the position taken by a commissioner? If they take sides, what is the court to do?”

Ibrahim Mohamed

“We saw a commotion at the Bomas of Kenya on TV, would you still expect the court to apportion blame or take action when the matter is not before us?”

Njoki Ndungu

“Chebukati appears to be an all-powerful chair. What would happen if he was to announce the wrong results? Who would announce the results if he died? What is the role of other (IEBC) commissioners?”

William Ouko

“There was an allegation that 33,000 vote differential was noticed. How many constitute stray ballots? Did you have instances where voters walked into the polling station and only voted for the president?”

Smokin Wanjala

“It has been said that results from 27 constituencies had not been included in the final announcement, yet they had been tallied and verified. Why did the chair not include them, where was the hurry?”

Isaac Lenaola

“I know that the events of August 15 are in our minds but remember that there was an extra day where Mr Chebukati could have declared the result. Why did you not wait until that day, reach out to the commissioners – now named the four – try to reach a consensus to address the questions on the 27 Constituencies so that this suspicion would not have been an issue? Is there any other reason why you did not take an advantage of the extra day to do what you have to do?”