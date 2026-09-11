Tribunal Overturns Moitalel Ole Kenta’s Appointment as Jubilee Party Secretary General

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has nullified Moitalel Ole Kenta’s appointment as Jubilee Party Secretary General, ruling that he was not a registered member of the party at the time he was nominated and appointed to the post.

In a decision delivered by a panel chaired by Innocent Muganda, the tribunal found that Kenta’s appointment fell short of Jubilee’s own constitutional requirements, which demand that the Secretary General be a card-carrying member of the party.

“It is declared that the nomination, appointment and recognition of the sixth respondent, Hon. Moitalel Ole Kenta, as Secretary General of the first respondent, Jubilee Party, was unlawful and void ab initio,” the panel ruled.

The tribunal quashed both Kenta’s appointment and his subsequent recognition by the Registrar of Political Parties, meaning Jubilee must now restart the process of picking a new Secretary General in line with its constitution.

Kenta had taken over the role in January, replacing former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni, who was shifted to Second Deputy Party Leader. The party said at the time the reshuffle was meant to strengthen its grassroots structures ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The case was brought by former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, who challenged a raft of leadership changes within Jubilee after the Registrar approved a new list of party officials in May. Represented by lawyer Moses Mabeya, Wambugu argued that the Registrar failed to properly scrutinise the changes and denied him a hearing despite his formal objections.

The dispute also touched on the listing of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i as Deputy Party Leader, along with other officials entered into the party register. Besides the Registrar, Matiang’i and Kenta, Wambugu had named Kioni, Vincent Mogaka Kemosi, Zack Kinuthia, Yasir Noor and Dann Mwangi as respondents.

Not all of Wambugu’s claims succeeded, however. The tribunal dismissed his challenge to the eligibility of several other officials, saying the allegations were not backed by sufficient evidence.

“The complainant’s case on this ground is speculative,” the tribunal said, adding that the mere failure by respondents to produce certain records was not enough to prove disqualification. A separate challenge based on the gender rule was also thrown out for lack of sufficient proof.

It was Kenta’s lack of party membership alone that proved decisive, with the tribunal finding that ground firmly established.

The ruling lands as Jubilee works to rebuild ahead of 2027, and comes soon after the party lost several Nairobi officials to the Democracy for the Citizens Party. Matiang’i has dismissed those defections, saying the officials involved had already been suspended over misconduct.