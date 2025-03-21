UCHAGUZI PLATFORM MID-CYCLE REVIEW OF STATUS OF ELECTORAL REFORMS TOWARDS THE 2027 GENERAL ELECTION

KDRTV NEW’S – NAIROBI,

Uchaguzi Platform Mid-Cycle Review: Advancing Electoral Reforms in Kenya

On March 20, 2025, key stakeholders gathered at the Tamarind Tree Hotel in Nairobi for the Uchaguzi Platform Mid-Cycle Review to assess progress on electoral reforms in preparation for the 2027 General Election. Under the theme “Promoting Inclusive Electoral Reforms in Kenya,” the event sought to review the state of reforms, identify areas that require attention, and discuss actionable steps toward achieving credible and inclusive elections.

Setting the Stage: Morning Session

The event began with Felix Odhiambo, Executive Director of ELGIA, offering an overview of Kenya’s current electoral landscape. This was followed by remarks from Dr. Anne Nderitu, Registrar of Political Parties, and Hon. Mwaura Kamwati, CEO of the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT), both emphasizing the need to strengthen Kenya’s electoral system for the upcoming elections.

Joseph Kimani, Program Manager for Democratic Governance at the Royal Danish Embassy, and H.E. Nicol Adamcová, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Kenya, also shared insights on the international community’s support for electoral reforms in the country.

The morning session concluded with a presentation by Mulle Musau, Head of Secretariat for the Uchaguzi Platform, who introduced the Matrix of Priority Areas of Electoral Reforms. The matrix outlines key areas requiring urgent attention to ensure a credible electoral process for the 2027 elections.

Thematic Breakout Sessions: In-Depth Discussions

Following the opening remarks, the event broke into thematic sessions, each focused on different aspects of electoral reform.

1. Political Parties and Election Campaign Financing

Convened by CMD-Kenya and TI-Kenya, this session delved into the legal, constitutional, and policy reforms needed to regulate political parties and campaign financing. Key speakers included Hon. Betty Adera, UDA Party Chairperson, and Wafula Wakoko from the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties.

2. Legal Reforms and Election Dispute Resolution

Organized by ELGIA and Mzalendo Trust, this session focused on the constitutional and legal reforms necessary to strengthen electoral dispute resolution mechanisms. Discussions centered around the need for clear laws and processes to ensure the integrity of elections.

3. Voter Registration and Education

Led by ELOG and URAIA Trust, this session addressed the challenges and opportunities in voter registration and education, particularly in engaging youth voters, who will make up a significant portion of the electorate by 2027. Key topics included improving registration processes and countering misinformation.

4. Participation of Marginalized Groups

Convened by FIDA K and TOC, this session tackled the systemic underrepresentation of marginalized groups, such as women, youth, and persons with disabilities, in the electoral process. The session focused on legal reforms, accessibility, and ensuring broader participation in the political arena.

5. Election Administration and Management

Organized by ELOG and ELGIA, this session discussed reforms aimed at enhancing the efficiency and transparency of electoral management bodies such as the IEBC, the judiciary, and the media. The discussions also explored the role of technology in securing credible elections.

Afternoon Session: Keynote and Action Points

In the afternoon, Dr. Seth Wekesa provided a summary of the morning’s discussions, highlighting key insights and takeaways from each thematic session.

The keynote address, “Strengthening Democracy: Bold Electoral Reforms for Credible Elections,” focused on the need for bold and decisive reforms to ensure the credibility of the electoral process ahead of the 2027 elections.

Caroline Gaita, Executive Director of Mzalendo Trust, then outlined the Action Points & Way Forward for implementing the discussed reforms. She emphasized the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders to drive meaningful change. Sheila Masinde, Executive Director of TI-Kenya, closed the session by thanking participants and partners, urging continued efforts to follow through on the reform commitments made during the event.

The Uchaguzi Platform Mid-Cycle Review served as a critical milestone in Kenya’s journey toward a more inclusive and credible electoral process. The discussions, insights, and recommendations shared will play a pivotal role in shaping the electoral reforms necessary to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections in 2027. As the country continues to prepare for the upcoming election cycle, the collaborative efforts of political parties, civil society, and development partners will be vital in driving these reforms forward.