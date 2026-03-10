UDA And ODM Parliament Group Meeting

The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) on Tuesday held a parliamentary group meeting at KICC, Nairobi.

In a joint statement, the two parties said the meeting was attended by 253 members of Parliament drawn from Kenya Kwanza and ODM.

During the meeting, the two parties reviewed progress made in the implementation of the Broad-Based Government agenda over the past year and received a report from the Oversight Committee on the status of the 10-point agenda agreed upon under the Memorandum of Understanding between the two parties.

“The Joint PG noted with satisfaction that approximately 80% of the agreed commitments have been implemented,” read the joint statement.

The PG reaffirmed that the Memorandum of Understanding between UDA and ODM is anchored on a 10-point agenda, drawn largely from the recommendations of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO), addressing key national priorities including electoral reforms, the cost of living, governance, economic stability, and institutional reforms.

ODM and UDA MPs observed that the partnership has contributed significantly to political stability and created an enabling environment for the implementation of programmes aimed at expanding economic opportunities, particularly for young people, while strengthening sound economic management.

The meeting resolved to extend the mandate of the Oversight Committee by sixty days to enable it to finalise outstanding matters arising from the implementation of the agenda.

In addition, the Joint PG agreed to establish a Joint Technical Committee, with each party nominating four members and the respective Executive Directors serving as joint secretaries.

“The committee will lay the groundwork and develop the shared policy agenda and priorities of the two parties, which will inform the work of a coalition team to be appointed by the party leaders for the final coalition framework,” the statement added.