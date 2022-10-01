UDA & Ford Kenya to Face Off in Bungoma Senatorial Race 

Clerics in Bungoma have asked National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula to support former Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga in the impending by-election in the County.

The church leaders led by the Reverend Francis Sarani urged all elected Kenya Kwanza leaders in Bungoma County to support Mwambu’s candidacy.

The Bungoma aSenate seat became vacant after Moses Wetangula resigned and was elected as the National Assembly Speaker.

Over ten candidates have entered the contest, which has been described as a two-horse race between Ford Kenya Party and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party candidates.

While UDA MPs in the county have sponsored Mwambu’s candidacy, Ford Kenya is claimed to have endorsed Wetangula’s longtime personal assistant, Wafula Wakoli.

Ford Kenya’s candidate is anticipated to carry the day due to the party’s popularity in the county and the influence of Moses Wetangula.

In the August 9 General elections, Ford Kenya won the governor’s, senator’s, and women’s representative seats, as well as four of Bungoma County’s nine parliamentary seats. The party also won 20 MCA seats.

The party might be forced to hold nominations as more than seven individuals are interested in running under the party’s banner.

Wetangula has so far endorsed Wafula Wakoli to succeed him in the senate.

Wakoli was a Kiswahili teacher at Milima Secondary School before entering politics and becoming Wetangula’s aide. Wakoli, who has remained faithful to the party and played a significant role in ensuring the party’s success in the August 9 polls.

Webuye East MP Dan Wanyama on September 15 revealed that President William Ruto has endorsed Mabonga to replace Wetangula.

“I talked with the President, and he agreed to support Mabonga. Mabonga is equal to the task. I have worked with Mabonga in the national assembly, and he is capable of presenting bills before the floor of the House.” Wanyama said.

Also Read: Meet Wetangula’s Long Time PA Who Will Succeed Him As Bungoma Senator As He Eyes The Speaker Seat