UDA MP Apologises To President Ruto For voting ‘No’ to Finance Bill 2024

Manyatta Member of Parliament Gitonga Mukunji On Wednesday August 7 apologised to President William Ruto for voting ‘no’ on the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

Speaking during President Ruto’s visit to Embu County, Mukunji reversed his earlier stance against the decision of the ruling party, to which he belongs, and pledged to stand by the head of state.

The Manyatta lawmaker described President Ruto as his political mentor, adding that he did not want to be left out in the president’s quest to unite and oversee development in the country.

“I want to ask for your forgiveness because I’m one of your mentees. You have put me on the leadership path and your Excellency you never told me when you make a mistake you are kept out of the eldership,” remarked Gitonga.

President Ruto shook Mukunji’s hand after the apology and said, “Huyu ni kijana mzuri.”

The Manyatta MP is one of three UDA lawmakers who voted against the Finance Bill, which has already been withdrawn in the wake of nationwide protests.

Mukunji’s apology comes barely two months after he defended his stance on Finance Bill 2024, saying that a ‘no’ vote was in the best interest of the nation.

Mukunji said that as a member of the ruling UDA party, he had a duty to tell the President and his deputy the truth that the public did not support the controversial bill.

“The role of a leader is to listen to the people and represent their views. The public has clearly voiced their disapproval of the 2024 Finance Bill, and it is my duty to convey this to the President and the Deputy President,” Mukunji stated.

Also Read: President Ruto Fires 4 KCC Board Members Makes New Appointments