UDA MP Claims Life In Danger After Voting Against Finance Bill 2024

Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi has alleged that his life is in danger after he revealed that MPs were paid Sh2 million each to vote for the Finance Bill 2024.

Speaking at Nyacaba Primary School over the weekend, Koimburi claimed that he has received threats and some individuals have been trailing him.

The UDA MP said he would record a statement with police detailing the individuals who have been trailing and insulting him.

“Since I voted no to the Finance Bill, I began receiving threats from leaders, especially those we’ve been elected together in Kiambu. I shall not be intimidated. I will continue to speak the truth and unearth corrupt dealings in government. Do your worst, but I will continue to represent my people of Juja,” Koimburi remarked.

Koimburi and his Githunguri counterpart, Gathoni Wamuchomba, were the only Kiambu MPs to vote against the controversial bill.

At the same time, Koimburi lauded President Wiliam Ruto for dismissing his Cabinet Secretaries and asked him to appoint competent individuals who would work for Kenyans.

The Juja MP pleaded with the president to allocate 50 per cent of cabinet posts to young people, saying the move would quell the bitterness that’s currently gripping the country.

Further, he asked President Ruto to send home more top government officials and create a government that Kenyans will desire.

“You fired your ministers in your fight against corruption and to better the leadership of your government. In the same direction, do the same to PSs to form the government that Kenyans desire,” Koimburi added.

During the same event, Koimburi also called on President William Ruto to strip Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah of his position as the National Assembly’s majority leader.

Also Read: DP Gachagua Breaks Silence After President Ruto Dismissed The Cabinet

