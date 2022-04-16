UDA Nomination Losers Cry Over Expensive Dispute Fees

Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is facing a backlash after hopefuls who failed in the party’s primaries have cried foul over the exorbitant fees they will be expected to pay to have their concerns addressed by the party.

According to the UDA party, those dissatisfied with the outcome of the primary will be compelled to pay Sh200, 000 for gubernatorial candidates, Sh100,000 for Senate and National Assembly seats, and Sh20,000 for county assembly candidates.

This is in addition to the nomination fees paid by the aspirants. A gubernatorial candidate paid Sh500,000, the Senate and a woman representative (Sh250,000), and a ward representative (Sh50,000).

UDA’s Dispute Resolutions Committee chai Emmanuel Mumia, on Friday April 15 assured those contesting the outcome of the primaries of a fair hearing.

“We encourage aggrieved parties to appear in person and pay the filing fees. They will all have an equal opportunity. We will conduct an investigation and make suggestions within 24 hours of the submission,” Mr Mumia stated.

The Elections Act requires that issues originating from party primaries and nominations be resolved first through the party’s internal dispute resolution procedure, followed by the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal and, lastly, the High Court.

According to election procedures, nomination issues should also be settled internally by April 22.

