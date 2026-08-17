UDA Party Initiates Constitutional Changes Ahead of 2027 Polls

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has announced plans to amend its party constitution, as political realignments and defections gather pace ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The announcement was made through a Gazette notice dated August 14, 2026, issued under the Political Parties Act (Cap 7D), formally giving members of the public an opportunity to submit their views before the proposed changes take effect.

The Registrar of Political Parties invoked Section 20(1)(a) of the Act, the legal provision allowing a political party to amend its constitution once it has notified the public. The notice stated that the Registrar “gives notice that United Democratic Alliance (UDA) intends to make changes to its party constitution.”

Kenyans wishing to raise objections have seven days from the date of publication, until August 21, to submit written views to the Registrar’s office.

The move comes shortly after UDA and ODM agreed to form the Kenya Kwanza-ODM Alliance as their vehicle for the 2027 polls, a deal struck during the Naivasha Broad-Based Parliamentary Group meeting on August 11. The two parties agreed to nominate five representatives each to work on a joint manifesto to be presented to Kenyans.

UDA’s constitutional review also comes as the ruling party grapples with a wave of defections less than a year to the elections. Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe and former Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa have both recently exited UDA, while Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata and Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha have crossed over to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizens Party.

Amending a party constitution requires strict adherence to internal democratic procedures under Section 20 of the Political Parties Act. The process begins with a party organ, such as the National Delegates Convention or National Executive Council, voting on proposed changes while observing the two-thirds gender rule, with proceedings documented through signed minutes and resolutions.

The party must then submit a written application and the amended constitution to the Registrar for review, and publish notice of the changes in at least two nationwide newspapers. The Registrar is required to publish the proposed changes in the Kenya Gazette within 14 days, opening a statutory window for public and party objections before the amendments are formally adopted.

Members of the public seeking more information have been advised to visit the Registrar of Political Parties’ offices at Lion Place along Waiyaki Way, 4th Floor, between 8am and 5pm on weekdays.