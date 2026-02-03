UDA Registers Over 9,000 Aspirants Ahead of 2027 elections

The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has attracted 9,165 aspirants seeking the party ticket to run in the 2027 general election.

In a statement, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said 139 aspirants have registered to contest for the 47 gubernatorial seats, while 240 aspirants are seeking tickets for the 47 elected Senate positions.

Kindiki also noted that 274 aspirants are targeting the 47 Women Representative seats, 1,205 are vying for the 290 National Assembly seats, while a total of 7,307 aspirants will be competing for the 1,450 elected ward representative seats.

“So far, the UDA Party has attracted 9,165 aspirants seeking the party ticket to run in next year’s general elections.

“139 aspirants will compete for the 47 Governor seats, 240 aspirants for the 47 elected Senator seats, 274 aspirants targeting the 47 Woman Representative seats, 1205 aspirants are chasing the 290 National Assembly seats, and a massive 7307 aspirants will be competing for the available 1450 elected ward representative seats,” said Kindiki.

The DP noted that the registration of aspirants will continue until the statutory limit of 90 days before the election date.

Kindiki also announced that the party will be holding the Aspirants Forum on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, starting at 8.00 am.

This comes days after President William Ruto said he would not tolerate last-minute opportunists seeking to benefit from the party without contributing to its development.

“I am also going to meet aspirants next week. Because I don’t want people to show up at this party at the end. They come, they have not contributed anything to the party, and then they come and say they want a ticket to the party,” Ruto said.

The UDA Party leader emphasized that anyone interested in running on a UDA ticket must demonstrate commitment by joining the party now and actively participating in party-building activities.

“Everyone who wants to be an aspirant should come now. Let’s build a party together. Right? Let’s build a party together,” Ruto stated.